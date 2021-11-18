ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Freestore Foodbank hosts largest distribution of the month

By Ally Kraemer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4fMZ_0d0XOcow00

There is relief coming Thursday for families who need a little extra help putting food on their table for Thanksgiving.

The Freestore Foodbank is hosting its largest distribution of the month at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn.

Those in need can drive-thru anytime from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday to receive a turkey, mashed potatoes, fresh produce and all of the fixings for their Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers like Melissa Herbst have been helping this holiday season. She was joined by her co-workers from Velosio.

"It is the holiday season and it makes us feel good to give back to the community and be here, hands on, working with the guests that come through," she said.

“It's very fulfilling when you give back. You feel great and so I think that's a huge reason we all do it.”

Organizers say it takes hundreds of volunteers to make the Thanksgiving meal distribution possible.

Freestore Foodbank President & CEO Kurt Reiber says they prepared early for the event and ordered enough turkeys to make sure everyone would have one this year.

The Freestore Foodbank has seen its challenges this year, specifically with food costs. What once cost the organization about 800,000 now costs $4 million, Reiber said.

If you’re unable to make it to the distribution today, Reiber suggests looking to a food pantry in your neighborhood. The Freestore Foodbank provides food to 600 pantries in 20 counties.

There is also a drive-thru distribution set for Saturday morning from 9-12 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Florence. The church is located at 1440 Boone Aire Road.

Guests can also shop at the Liberty Street Market location in Over-the-Rhine. The market is open Monday-Friday from 8-4 through November 24.

For more information on resources with the Freestore Foodbank, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Join Toy Team 9 to help those in need

Join WCPO 9 and Kroger in making this holiday season a happy one for children and families in need. Our 11th annual Toy Team 9 toy drive supports nine local organizations whose mission is to help families. This year, the need is greater than ever.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Roselawn, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Distribution#Turkeys#Charity#The Freestore Foodbank#The Reds Youth Academy#Velosio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy