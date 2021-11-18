ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Tier leaders call on feds to fund local clean energy development

By Spectrum News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders in the Southern Tier gathered together Wednesday, asking the federal government for funding to help with clean energy development in the region. They have asked for $75...

The Conversation U.S.

Americans support climate change policies, especially those that give them incentives and clean up the energy supply

As the Biden administration tries to build support for new climate and energy policies, a set of studies offers some insights that could help them appeal to the widest audience. We are social scientists who examine how people think about climate change solutions. In the studies, we explored how the public responds to different types of policies and why some are likely to be more popular than others. For example, which is better: incentives to cut emissions, such as rebates for installing solar panels, or disincentives, like a carbon tax? Does it matter whether those policies target individuals or businesses? What about...
News 8 WROC

US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — After talking the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration now tests whether a divided United States can walk the climate walk: push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. The House passed a roughly $2 trillion social […]
bloomberglaw.com

EV Credit, Methane Fees: What $555 Billion Climate Plan Would Do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The. White House. has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
Sonoma Index Tribune

Northern California leaders cheer funding infusion for infrastructure, but Huffman calls bill short of ‘transformative’

North Bay officials hailed the prospect of long-awaited investments in the region’s internet connectivity, roadways, transit systems and electric grid Monday as President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure package into law on the White House lawn. Here at home, sums of federal money unprecedented in decades are...
austinnews.net

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners Selected for Stellantis and the National Business League's Inaugural Cohort of National Black Supplier Development Program

The Detroit-based, Women-led Manufacturer was One of Only 13 Companies Selected for the Nation's First Black Supplier Development Program. DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP) a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries today announced that it was one of the 13 companies selected for the inaugural Stellantis and National Business League's National Black Supplier Development Program.
Freethink

Are mini reactors the future of clean energy?

The U.K. just made a big investment in nuclear energy, giving Rolls-Royce nearly $300 million to develop a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs). “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the U.K. to deploy more low-carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence,” Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.’s business and energy secretary, said of the deal.
ngtnews.com

Clean Energy, bp Expand Joint Venture to Develop New RNG Projects

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and bp’s renewable natural gas (RNG) joint venture will build on previously announced plans to finance and develop new projects at dairy farms, starting in the Midwest. Located in South Dakota and Iowa, the dairy farms, with more than 30,000 cows, have the estimated potential to...
cnybj.com

Proposed Project Connect could connect nearly 900 Southern Tier homes

BINGHAMTON — If federal funding is approved, nearly 900 Southern Tier homes would be able to connect to the internet through high-speed fiberoptic broadband. The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board is pursuing a $22 million federal grant for an initiative called Project Connect. A spokesperson tells CNYBJ that the board anticipates finding out if it’s approved for the grant by the end of November.
capitalsoup.com

Solar advocates call on Orlando leaders to support a fair energy system that benefits everyone

Nearly 70 solar advocates assembled at the OUC Commission meeting on November 9 to support consumer-friendly policies that would allow Floridians to invest in rooftop solar as an affordable, clean energy solution. Residential utility customers, small businesses, and solar workers joined together to urge Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and OUC Commissioners to support solar growth by continuing net metering. Net metering is a policy that ensures solar owners earn fair credit for the excess electricity they generate.
Georgia Recorder

Local Georgia officials eye clean energy climate solutions in Build Back Better Act

Brookhaven and Doraville mayors joined conservationists Wednesday to call on Congress to support milestone legislation they say will reduce pollution, create high-paying jobs, and address systemic environmental injustice.   As early as next week, the House of Representatives could take up a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act that provides a […] The post Local Georgia officials eye clean energy climate solutions in Build Back Better Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
