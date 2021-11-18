ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Windy and dry across Colorado

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdggI_0d0XOPIN00

Winds will be increasing tonight in the mountains and foothills, a concern for firefighters working the wildfire near Estes Park . Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for elevations between 6,000 and 9,000 feet until 5 AM Friday morning.

Denver has gone 211 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record. If no snow falls through next Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Winds are going to increase ahead of a warm front that will cross the state overnight. Winds in the foothills and will be a concern for firefighters.

Friday will be warmer — back to the middle 60s.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Friday night and again Saturday. There is a slight chance of rain showers over the plains Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to upper 50s.

Sunday will be cool and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Warm and dry weather will return Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will turn cooler and there is a slight chance for light snow Thursday morning.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Falls#Thanksgiving#Extreme Weather
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy