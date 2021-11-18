ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man who was shot and killed Wednesday in Norfolk

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago
Police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Norfolk.

Officers responded to a call around 9:05 p.m. about an incident at 2727 Azalea Garden Road. That address is the same as a restaurant and bar named the EZ Inn.

Police have not said if the shooting happened at the bar or if the establishment is connected at all with the shooting.

At the scene, officials found and pronounced dead a man who was struck by gunfire.

Officials later identified the victim as Jessie L. Taylor, 41, of Norfolk,

Police haven’t released information regarding a suspect.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

