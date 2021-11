Attorney David Lesperance offers his latest assessment of the federal government’s approach to citizens fleeing bad tax policies. It is estimated that as many as 5 million people are dual citizens of the US and another country. This is a population equivalent to a country the size of Ireland! It’s not a small constituency. Many more US citizens are now seeking second citizenships as a Backup Plan in case the American government goes down a legislative path with which they do not agree.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO