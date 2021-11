Max Verstappen says he took the safer option by running wide off the track when fighting Lewis Hamilton in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix despite criticism from Mercedes. Hamilton was attacking Verstappen for the lead soon after their final pit stops and had pulled ahead using DRS on the racing line on the run to Turn 4. Verstappen braked late on the inside but didn’t make the corner, forcing both drivers off the track and allowing the Red Bull to retain the lead. Toto Wolff said it was “really wrong defense” from Verstappen and “laughable” that there wasn’t a time penalty handed out, but the championship leader stated he chose the safer route.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO