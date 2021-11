We are witnessing the global supply chain fall apart in real-time. While the common denominator of the problem is COVID-19, many logistical issues could have been solved with a more efficient, digitalised supply chain. We discussed this with Shamayun Miah. He has worked in the technology industry, helping companies digitalise their business model using Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Cloud Computing. Miah said that utilising AI, ML, and big data can dramatically change logistics, creating a more robust and resilient supply chain.

