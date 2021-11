DALLAS — A passenger accused of attacking a Southwest employee and knocking her unconscious faces a new charge and an increased bond amount, jail records show. Arielle Jackson, 32, already faced a charge of aggravated assault and a $10,000 bond connected to the Nov. 13 incident. Records show she now faces an additional assault charge that carries a $5,000 bond. The total bond amount, as of Nov. 18, is now $15,000, according to record. Jackson is still in jail.

