Kevin Stringham is a welder and a student government leader at Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio—which he attends for free and online from his home in east Texas. He is also a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters union, and one of tens of thousands of union members to benefit from an unusual partnership between the college and an online program management company that offers union members and their families a free education at Eastern Gateway.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO