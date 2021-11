UFC women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate is looking forward to a rematch with Amanda Nunes and is sure she’ll be the one to take the “Lioness” out. Tate, a former 135-pound champion, was matched up with Nunes at UFC 200 in 2016. At the momentous event, the Brazilian ended Tate’s five-fight winning streak, which included a win over Jessica Eye and a title crowing against Holly Holm, with a first-round rear-naked choke. In doing so, she began a dominant reign that shows no sign of letting up.

