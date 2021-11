Due to damage sustained during the recent nor'easter, the fishing section of the Daytona Beach Pier at 1200 Main St. has been closed until further notice. Once repairs are made to the decking and the condition of the wooden structure is determined to be safe, the pier will reopen. Joe’s Crab Shack restaurant and the section of the pier leading to it remain accessible.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO