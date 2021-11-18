ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'General Hospital' star Bergen Williams dead at 62 after battling rare Wilson's disease

By Melissa Roberto
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBergen Williams, an actress who played the character of Big Alice on "General Hospital," has died. She was 62. Williams' sister Lynda shared a statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday confirming that the actress died on July 20, 2021. "Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson's Disease...

