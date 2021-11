CHICAGO (CBS)– Lurie Children’s Hospital is hosting a booster seat giveaway in Belmont Cragin Thursday.

It’s part of “National Injury Prevention Day.”

On top of giving away the booster seats, educators will be there to demonstrate how to properly install them in a car.

The giveaway is happening today at 1 p.m. at the office of 36th Ward Alderman, Gilbert Villegas, near west Fullerton and Narragansett.