Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Coproduction Village Lineup of 13th Edition

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Les Arcs Film Festival, the European film fest programmed by Tribeca’s artistic director Frederic Boyer and set in the French Alps, has unveiled the lineup of its Coproduction Village which will be back as a live event after a virtual 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the industry sidebar will showcase 18 projects in development from 11 countries, including 8 projects directed by female directors.

Projects by female directors represented 34% of projects submitted and 44% of the final selection. There are seven feature debuts, and five projects by more experienced filmmakers. The coproduction Village aims at helping filmmakers find co-producers, sales agents, distributors and other financial partners.

Selected projects, which will all vie for the international ArteKino prize worth €6,000, include Frida Kempff’s historical drama “The Swedish Torpedo” and Johanna Pyykkö’s LGBT coming-of-age “Sweden-Finn,” produced by Swedish banners Momento Film and Verket Produktion, respectively; Stephan Komandarev’s drama “Made In Eu,” produced by Bulgaria’s Argo Film and Germany’s 42Film; Algerian helmer Amin Sidi-Boumédiène’s thriller “The Last Days of R.M.,” produced by France’s In Vivo Films; Mar Coll’s drama “Mothers Don’t” produced by Spain’s Escándalo Films; Cristian Iftime ‘s drama “The Fear’s Artist” produced by Romania’s 42 km Film; Maura Delpero’s period family drama “The Mountain Bride,” produced by Italy’s Cinedora; Alberto Fasulo’s environment-themed science fiction “The Rope,” produced by Italy’s Nefertiti Film; and Lætitia Dosch’s feature debut “The Dog’s Trial,” a comedy produced by France’s Atelier de Production and Switzerland’s Bande à Part films.

A work-in-progress selection of 14 projects in post-production will be unveiled next. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid whose latest film “Ahed’s Knee” won the jury prize at Cannes, is set to be the ambassador of this year’s Talent Village which will showcase eight emerging directors. Talent Village participants will also take part in a three-day workshop with film execs from Denmark’s Snowglobe, France’s MK2 Films and Giona Nazarro, the new artistic director of Locarno Film Festival (Switzerland) as well as the music supervisor Martin Caraux.

Les Arcs’s industry Village has a strong track record with projects that went on to play at major festivals. Recent almuni include Vladimar Jóhannsson’s “ Lamb ” which won a prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard; Ildikó Enyedi’s “Story of My Wife” which competed at Cannes; Laura Samani’s “Piccolo Corpo” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week; and Valentin Vasyanovych’s “Reflection” which competed at Venice.

The festival, set to take place Dec.11-18, will screen more than 120 European films which were selected by Boyer. Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts and French helmer Laurent Cantet (“Arthur Rambo”) will be honored at the festival. This year’s festival will draw a spotlight on movies from Switzerland, Austria and the Alpine regions of Italy and France. The jury will be presided over by Michel Hazanavicius and will include Danish actor Sidse Babett Knudsen, French singer Camille, journalist and author Tania de Montaigne, and actors Laetitia Dosch and Eric Judor, also a director.

Other talent expected to attend include Noomi Rapace (“Lamb”), Laure Calamy (“Call My Agent!), Alma Jodorowsky, Cantet, Schoenaerts, Grégory Fitoussi, Déborah Lukumena, Antoine Reinartz (“Arthur Rambo”), Bouli Lanners, Noé Debré (“We’re Not Animals,” “Stillwater”), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (“Murina”), among others.

The 18 projects for the Coproduction Village are:

“As Shadow Fade,” Burcu Aykar (Turkey)
“Escape Net,” Dzintars Dreibergs (Lettonia)
“Francesca,” Salvatore Lista (France)
“Freddie,” Vincent Smitz (Belgium)
“Insect Empire,” Hannes Baumgartner (Switzerland)
“The Dog’s Trial,” Lætitia Dosch (Switzerland, France)
“Made In Eu,” Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria)
“Mothers Don’t,” Mar Coll (Spain)
“Orpheus,” Stéphane Riethauser (Switzerland)
“Solitude,” Ninna Pálmadóttir (Iceland)
“Sweden-Finn,” Johanna Pyykkö (Sweden)
“The Fear’s Artist,” Cristian Iftime (Romania)
“The Girl Under The Snow,” Louise Hémon (France)
“The Last Days of R.M.,” Amin Sidi-Boumédiène (France/Algeria)
“The Mountain Bride,” Maura Delpero (Italy)
“The Rope,” Alberto Fasulo (Italy)
“The Swedish Torpedo,” Frida Kempff (Sweden)
“The Vanished Days,” Morgan Simon (France)

