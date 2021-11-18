ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Russell Teams With Ceeze for Exclusive Throwback Varsity Jackets

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgphr_0d0XMCzk00

The release will feature a hyper limited run of 30 coats which will be available at noon on Nov. 19 with a price tag of $850.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Yeezy Leans Into Puffed-Up Winterwear With Bieber-Approved Boots

The Justin Bieber-approved Yeezy NSLTD boot even has Yeezy fans asking “what the [expletive] is this?” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sanuk and Grateful Dead Reunite on Fuzzy Footwear

The new psychedelic slides and slippers mark the fifth iteration in an ongoing partnership between the brand and the band. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Clean Design Home x Martex Collection to Bow at Macy’s

Clean Design Home x Martex features an assortment of textiles focused on keeping asthma and allergy triggers under control. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
Baller Status

Awake x Crocs Team Up For Foot Locker Exclusive

Crocs and AWAKE NY have teamed up for an exclusive collaboration, set to drop for Greenhouse and Foot Locker. The collection by AWAKE’s Founder and Creative Director Angelo Baque is an ode to his grandmother’s Washington Heights home, where Baque spent summers as a kid. Baque infused his first Crocs collaboration with the sentiment “Home is where the heart is,” an homage to a space that he looks back on fondly and informed his idea of what home and family mean to him today.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Sj Promo
Sourcing Journal

Entrupy Beta Tests Sneaker Authentication

Organizations that buy or sell more than 10 pairs of sneakers per month can apply to participate in the beta test. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Nike Launches Meta World Amid Shoe-Shredding Allegations

When the German journalists behind the claims confronted Nike’s sustainability head at COP26, he reportedly promised to take care of it. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

JCPenney Launches New Eco-Friendly Mattresses

The collection uses sustainably sourced materials, including GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and all-natural Talalay latex. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

In Season: Spring/Summer 2023 Denim and Trims Look Book

On the surface, the denim category looks much like it did on the cusp of the new millennium. Young consumers are donning wide-leg and low-rise jeans, not to mention styles splashed with prints, colors and all manner of bold ornamentation, while their more mature counterparts are slipping into bootcut, slim and straight fits in classic washes. After a decade of skinny jeans reigning as the de facto fit for women, men and children of all ages, a generational divide is splintering the jeans market yet again. But with so much attention focused on which styles Gen Z deems “cheugy,” it’s easy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Inside Rivet’s Winter Issue

Rivet’s 2021 winter issue examines the steps the global denim industry is taking to minimize its impact on the environment. From implementing zero waste production and design processes to establishing greenhouse gas emissions goals aligned with the Paris Agreement, the need to rethink standard practices has never been greater. Download the digital issue to read: Zero to Hero Designers are finding ways to do more with less. Nothing but Net Companies are rolling out net-zero commitments, but what are they, and why now? Show + Tell The popularity of haul videos underscores the voyeuristic and real-life thrill of thrifting. Another Year Wiser Arkun Durmaz, president of Mavi North America, reflects on 30 years of producing jeans. Turning Anxiety Into Action A society experiencing eco anxiety is changing fashion for the better. Z Gen Z revives Y2K fashion with boundless energy and individuality. High Design, Low Impact Recycled fibers and waterless technologies provide mills with the runway they need to reduce denim’s environmental footprint. Year in Review From collaborations to the Met Gala, a look back at the headlines that shaped the denim industry in 2021. And more…. Click here to access the digital issue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Hunter Debuts Mickey Mouse-Themed Boots, Backpacks

Hunter is teaming with Disney to bring Mickey Mouse front and center in its newest outdoor collection. The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection reimagines the brands’ best-selling rain boot styles, bags and accessories available for women, men and kids featuring Mickey Mouse illustrations and a new take on Hunter’s red box logo. Styles from Hunter such as the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots feature a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp. The Play boot for both men and women features an all-over print inspired by Hunter’s celebrated red box logo. For kids, boots are available in colorways including pink shiver, borealis blue...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo Reveals Winter Uniforms for Swedish Olympic Teams

Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo on Thursday revealed its official uniforms that will be worn by the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic teams during the upcoming Winter Games in February. The Beijing Games will mark the second Olympics in which Uniqlo is the official clothing sponsor for Team Sweden, after the Tokyo Games this past summer. In an exclusive interview with WWD, Masahiko Furuta, Uniqlo’s chief designer and project lead for the company’s Olympic and sports design, discussed how the company’s LifeWear concept informed the design of the uniforms. The offering is more streamlined than that of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

CMA Awards Bring Western Fashion Back to its Roots

Western styling exploded into the style scene this year as pop artists like Beyoncé and Dua Lipa embraced the boot- and denim-filled niche. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

These Niche Brands Take Gender Out of Fashion

Brands like Kirrin Finch and Both& are using firsthand experience to create clothes that don’t just fit their style, but their bodies too. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear Taps Fashion Snoops to Give Designers a Head Start on Winning Designs

Three months after securing a $35 million funding round and setting intentions for more strategic partnerships, Browzwear is following through. On Thursday, the 3D digital fashion solutions provider teamed with trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops to provide 3D blocks of 10 women’s emerging must-haves for Fall/Winter 22-23 to which designers can add their own personal touches. The new feature accelerates the design process and gives companies a head start in creating pieces projected to be a hit. Timed with the launch, Fashion Snoops published a report outlining each of the trending pieces, which include a bodycon dress, cutout top, dad trouser, dollhouse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Who Stands to Benefit on Black Friday?

Consumers shopping in two key categories could determine Black Friday’s winners and losers, according to Mastercard. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Running Beanies for Racking Up PRs in Winter

Any outdoor exercise you do in the cold requires special considerations; it’s essential to stay warm, of course, but you also have to make sure whatever layers you’re wearing are lightweight and breathable enough that you avoid overheating. When your fingers feel like ice, and your cheeks sting from the cold air, you might have a hard time imagining ever being warm again, let alone overheating. But start running, and you’ll warm up pretty quickly. That’s why if you’re going to run in the cold, it’s worth investing in a running beanie. A running beanie will keep your noggin’ toasty...
APPAREL
Bwog

Exclusive Interview: Columbia Sledding Team Captain Speaks To You

Extra, extra! Bwog presents an interview with notoriously elusive John Carmmenhaal (CC’22), captain of the CU Sledding Team. This is a transcript fans of transcripts won’t want to miss. Bwog Staff Writer (BS): I am sitting here with a labradoodle named Sleddie, the pet of John Jayhaal, who is this...
SPORTS
Robb Report

Leica and Vans Team up for a Checkerboard Camera That Will Make Your Slip-Ons Jealous

Photography has been vital to skateboarding’s rise as both a culture and sport. Aiming to add to that legacy, Leica has teamed up with Vans and legendary skater and photographer Ray Barbee for a limited-edition variant of its compact camera called the Dub 7. The German brand has traditionally favored all black or black and silver designs—with rare and notable exceptions—but this collaborative model pays homage to one of Vans’ most iconic designs. Its body is covered in the shoe company’s signature checkerboard pattern, the same one emblazoned on the classic slip-ons. Other special details include the Van Vault logo on...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Old Dominion Teams Up With Echelon Fitness for New Partnership: Exclusive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Time to get fit, Old Dominion style. The four-time CMA vocal group of the year winners revealed on Thursday (Nov. 18) that they’re teaming up Echelon Fitness for a new partnership.
FITNESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
260
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy