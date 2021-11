Target also noted that the 12.7% comp store sales gain came on top of 20.7% growth last year. This year’s quarterly gain was driven entirely by store traffic. The 9.7% comp store sales growth came on top of a 9.9% comp store sales gain last year. The digital comp increase of 29% came on top of a 155% increase last year. Same-day services (Order Pickup, Drive Up and Shipt) grew nearly 60% this year, on top of 200% increase last year. Target said more than 95% of its third-quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.“

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO