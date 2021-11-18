ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson opens up about how shows affect his eating: 'There would be days that I just wouldn't eat'

By Armani Syed
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pjFD_0d0XLvEs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6lCx_0d0XLvEs00
Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Pete Davidson said his appetite was affected by how well his stand-up comedy shows went.
  • Speaking on the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, he said he now eats before shows to avoid this.
  • "There would be days that I just wouldn't eat," said the "Saturday Night Live" comedian.

Pete Davidson said his eating habits were influenced by how well audiences received his stand-up comedy shows.

The 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" comedian told chef and podcast host Ruthie Rogers on Tuesday's episode of iHeartMedia's "River Cafe Table 4" podcast that he loses his appetite after a bad show.

"I would always eat after the shows, and I would usually base my eating off whether I had a good show or not," he said, adding: "And then if the show doesn't go well I usually don't want to eat, so there would be days where I just didn't eat."

He said he now eats before his shows so that if his performances go poorly, he is already full and his eating won't be affected by his mood.

Elaborating on what constitutes a bad show, Davidson said it's when he's trying new jokes or material and the crowd is "not digging it" or laughing. "The excitement of you being there has worn off and now it's just like, 'Where is your jokes,'" he said.

Davidson also said that for him, stand-up comedy has a very instant feeling: "You're either flying high and crushing it or it's like, 'Ooh, not great.' So when you're not doing well, you know."

Rogers categorized Davidson's relationship with food as "emotional eating," telling him: "That's saying that my mood, my performance, affects how I feel and therefore it affects how I eat."

"Some people might say, after a bad show, 'I feel so crap I just want to eat or drink or forget it, but you go the other way,'" she added.

Davidson also told the American-born British restaurateur that he is bad at cooking. He told her that he can only make scrambled eggs or "a mean Cup O Noodles," using the hot water dispenser on his coffee machine because he doesn't know how to boil water.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so ‘intriguing’

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson’s intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she’s not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson’s past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Being There#Iheartmedia#American
Cosmopolitan

Friends Say Kim Kardashian Is Acting Like a Teenager With Pete Davidson

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Things seem to be heating up quickly and a source told Page Six that Kardashian is “constantly giggling” while in Davidson's company. “She’s acting like a teenager,” they said. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Sits Next To Bleached Blonde At Kris Jenner’s Birthday & Fans Think It’s Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance. Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete’s pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was “all for” the Pete and Kim relationship.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals the dating red flag he looks out for and opens up about his first-date preferences

Pete Davidson has revealed one of his relationship red flags while opening up about his dating life and first-date preferences.The Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, shared details about his love life, and the deal breakers he looks out for, during an appearance on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast.While speaking with host Ruth Rogers, Davidson revealed that he typically chooses a restaurant or the movies for a first date, as he joked that “even if I’m a sh*t date, it’s like, at least the food was great”.“Yeah, it’s also just like if you go to a great restaurant and...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

195K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy