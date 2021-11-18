iOS 15.1.1 fixes iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 call drop bug

Apple has rolled out a new iOS 15.1.1 update that will supposedly fix a call drop bug for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models.

iOS 15.1.1 is available to download now. Apple simply states that it “improves call-drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.”

Head on over to Apple’s iOS 15.1 release notes page, and there’s a Known Issue that: “Users might experience loss of audio during calls, followed by the call being dropped in some conditions”. The stated fix for this was to either toggle Airplane Mode on and off, or to reboot the phone.

It seems iOS 15.1.1 has been released to address this very issue. Just head over to Settings > General > Software Update to download the new version. It’s a 385MB download on the iPhone 13 Pro we tested it on.

A far larger and more consequential update is incoming in the shape of iOS 15.2. Currently available in beta, iOS 15.2 is expected to rollout such features as Digital Legacy, which will enable you to name a person as an executor of your iCloud data in the event of your passing.

It’s also get to bring App Privacy Report, which breaks down how often your apps access your data. Notification summaries are also set for an overhaul, while the Emergency SOS system will be a little less prone to accidental activation.

Apple also appears set to introduce its Communication Safety feature in iOS 15.2, which will warn parents and children if explicit photos are ever received or sent from a child’s iPhone.

More recently, it’s emerged that Apple is rolling out the ability to scan for AirTags in iOS 15.2, thus helping to head off the potentially creepy use of Apple’s tracking gizmos for stalking purposes.

For now, though, there’s iOS 15.1.1, which promises to fix all your call drop woes. Which, for the record, we haven’t encountered ourselves.