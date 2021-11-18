ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Christmas in Madeira

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadeira, the autonomous Portuguese island chain located west of Morocco, celebrates the Christmas holiday with vivacity and spirit, celebrating what they call A Festa, or the party, from December through January. A Festa begins on December 1, when the islands decorate and turn on their Christmas lights. Walking around...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Learn To Take In the Fresh Air in Norway

Discovering other cultures, their values and their ways of life is one of the most important reasons why we travel. Norway offers a truly unique culture that is closely connected to its stunning fjords, mountainous peaks and rugged coastlines. The Danish term hygge has become a term synonymous with the...
WORLD
WOWK 13 News

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
TravelPulse

The Joys of Off-Season Travel

"You sure picked the right time to be here!" I overhear one of the iconic Tower of London Beefeaters say to the group behind me, as we all bask in bright sunshine just inside the gates of this legendary royal castle. And he isn't just talking about the ridiculously nice...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Holiday Season Traditions in Puerto Vallarta

As the holiday season approaches, families and friends begin discussing plans for get-togethers to enjoy old traditions and new – and time with loved ones is especially cherished this year after spending time apart over the pandemic. Those looking to go all out this holiday season should consider spending time...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
TravelPulse

Azamara Reveals Details for Five-Month, Immersive World Voyage

Azamara has announced details regarding its upcoming World Voyage that will feature immersive experiences in some of the world's most sought-after sites and settings, including the Great Wall of China and Great Pyramids of Giza. Taking place aboard the company's newest ship, Azamara Onward, the world cruise sets sail on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TravelPulse

Madeira, Portugal To Welcome First-Ever Direct Flight From New York City

WHY IT RATES: This new nonstop flight will offer convenience to U.S. travelers hoping to explore a unique destination in Europe. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. On November 29, 2021, Inovtravel in partnership with SATA Azores Airlines, will launch the first-ever nonstop flight from a U.S. gateway to Funchal, Madeira’s capital city. In conjunction with the new direct flight, operating from New York (JFK) to Funchal (FUN), Portugal-based tour operator Inovtravel has launched new travel packages to Madeira, which will include direct flights out of New York, accommodations, airport-hotel transfer and a travel expert.
TRAVEL
thewhiskeywash.com

Old Line Spirits Releases American Single Malts Finished In Port, Madeira Barrels

Old Line Spirits recently announced it is releasing two limited-edition finished American single malt whiskeys as part of the distillery’s Double Oak series. Finished in tawny port and madeira barrels, the two expressions will hit the market Nov. 13. Old Line’s distillers say the American Single Malt Whiskey Double Oak...
DRINKS
TravelPulse

Experience Marble Caves and a Floating Village in Aysen, Chile

The Aysén region is located in southern Chile, south of Puerto Montt in the national parks-rich area of the country. Whether it be a stop on your way down to Patagonia or a destination in itself, this unique region offers plenty of outdoor attractions to discover, many of which can’t be found anywhere else.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Madeira#Christmas Lights#Christmas Holiday#Portuguese#Festa
TravelPulse

Four Resorts That Are Perfect for Family Vacations

Finding the perfect room situation for a family vacation can be a big challenge, especially if the family in question has several children. These four resorts offer great family accommodations, making it easier on both the parents and the kids. The Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya by AMR Collection has been...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Creative Workshops in Playa del Carmen

According to Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, the philosophy behind creating Hotel Xcaret Arte was to create a space for travelers to learn about all the different cultures of Mexico in one spot. “Our owner’s philosophy has always been that he understands that not everybody can go to...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Tis the Season: Book Early & SAVE

Help your clients start a new holiday tradition—encourage them to celebrate with those they love in paradise. Book now and save up to 30% on their stay. What’s more, they’ll enjoy fine dining, unlimited premium beverages, great entertainment and more—all in a resort decked out for the season.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront Club Level

The Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront Club Level qualifies for:. These generously sized rooms present everything you need for the perfect vacation. Decorated in sophisticated, muted tones and featuring a mahogany four-poster bed and exquisite furniture and lighting throughout, these rooms include a substantial en-suite marble bathroom with a shower/tub combination and an open plan lounge area and in-room bar. The highlight is found on the room's large private balcony where some of the most spectacular vistas of the Caribbean Sea are found.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
TravelPulse

Discover the Romance in Puerto Vallarta

Romance is alive in Puerto Vallarta, where the great weather, beautiful beaches and historic cobblestone streets bring out each other’s best. Whether a couple has taken the initiative to get married, renew their vows, celebrate an anniversary, get engaged or just enjoy a romantic couple’s vacation, Puerto Vallarta offers plenty of fun and romance for any couple.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The World Navigator to Host Tennis Champs for Antarctica Expedition

Atlas Ocean Adventures’ The World Navigator will host LegendsAbroad.com’s tennis-enthusiast Antarctic expedition cruise, where travelers will enjoy tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe, who will play the first tennis match in Antarctica during the trip. The trip is expected to depart on February 22 and end March 5, 2022. Tennis...
TENNIS
TravelPulse

NCL Expanding Miami Presence To Offer More Caribbean Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the achievement of another milestone in its ‘Great Cruise Comeback’, as the Norwegian Joy resumed sailings on Saturday out of PortMiami, the so-called ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. The ship became Norwegian’s ninth vessel to return to service following the global shutdown of cruising triggered by COVID-19 in March 2020.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

What To Know Before Traveling to Tahiti Right Now

Tahiti is a gorgeous island paradise offering rejuvenation and exploration. It’s been open to vaccinated American travelers since May, but entry requirements for travelers from other countries have changed with the reopening of the U.S. to international tourism. Currently, flights to Tahiti from the United States are available from Honolulu,...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service to Belize

Alaska Airlines began nonstop service to Belize City, Belize from Seattle and Los Angeles on Friday. The Central American destination becomes the fourth country the airline currently serves from its West Coast hubs, joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Madeira, Portugal To Welcome First-Ever Direct Flight From New... Alaska will...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Advisor Offer: $10,000 BONUS for Every 5 Bookings!

Unified: In It Together, a new recognition program with outstanding Travel Advisor benefits. From Nov. 8, 2021, through March 31, 2022, Travel Advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages. The $10,000 bonus will be fulfilled in future cruise credits and will be paid after every fifth booking has departed. Travel Advisors can use the future cruise credits to pay for future bookings and keep the difference for themselves. As part of Unified: In It Together and to help Travel Advisors earn their $10,000 bonus, Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure voyage booking with a Travel Advisor from Nov. 16, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Photo Tour

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship - Odyssey of the Seas - began sailing this past summer and recently held its naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The twenty-fifth ship in operation for Royal Caribbean and part of the Quantum Ultra Class, Odyssey of the Seas boasts an array of family-fun activities and entertainment. With so much to do onboard though, you might not even want to get off the ship while at port.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy