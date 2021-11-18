ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Whittaker’s last Doctor Who special coming autumn 2022

By Anthony McGlynn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has announced when we can see Jodie Whittaker’s final episode in Doctor Who. She’ll be leaving the sci-fi series in the second half of 2022, in a special that forms part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations. The official Doctor Who Twitter account posted a shot thread on...

Will Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill Leave The Show Once Jodie Whittaker’s Tenure Is Done? Here’s What The Yaz Actress Says

Doctor Who: Flux is underway, and its premiere marked the beginning of the final episodes for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor. Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall will exit the series following the conclusion of this season and a few specials in 2022. This will then make way for Russell T. Davies to return as showrunner. But since there will be a new Doctor, what does this mean for someone like Mandip Gill’s Yaz?
‘Doctor Who: Flux – War of the Sontarans’

❉ Chapter two of ‘Doctor Who: Flux’ delivered drama, spectacle, good storytelling, laughs and great characterisation, writes Robert Fairclough. I’m watching Doctor Who again. By that I mean that for two episodes in a row, Flux, the current season-long story, has improved on the ‘chapter’ before it. I haven’t had the feeling of being completely absorbed from episode to episode for about four years, as well as not being distracted by willing the narrative pacing to get out of first gear, or wishing the characterisation wasn’t so thin and that the dialogue was less stilted. War of the Sontarans powered along with the baton thrown down by The Halloween Apocalypse, delivered drama, spectacle, good storytelling, laughs and some great characterisation.
It's a Sin star Lydia West addresses Doctor Who rumours

Following news that Jodie Whittaker would be leaving her role as the Doctor in the sci-fi series Doctor Who after its thirteenth season and a trio of specials set to air in 2022, speculation over who will replace her has been rife. There are a number of actors on the...
Doctor Who: The actors rumoured to take over from Jodie Whittaker, from Omari Douglas to Olly Alexander

From the stars of It’s A Sin to Michael Sheen and Rhys Ifans, there’s a long list of actors being touted to replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.There has been speculation about who will replace the first female Time Lord since January 2020, when rumours began that she would be leaving the role after completing the 13th season.The series of Doctor Who currently airing – called Flux – is Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor and will culminate in three specials broadcast in 2022. You can read The Independent’s review of Flux episode one here.Previous Doctors David Tennant, Matt...
Doctor Who: Season 13 Ratings

This show has been a fixture of UK television for a long time and, despite any fluctuations in the ratings, it’s not going anywhere. We know it won’t be cancelled right now since we already know that Russell T Davies has been hired as showrunner for season 14. Is Doctor Who sure to be renewed beyond next season? Stay tuned.
‘Doctor Who: Galaxy 4’ at the BFI

❉ Rob Fairclough reports back from the BFI Southbank premiere of the first William Hartnell story to be animated in colour. Galaxy 4 is a strange story. The first serial written by a fan, Australian William Emms, it suggests a naivety about, or unfamiliarity with, Doctor Who’s format, putting you more in mind of a story from one of the series’ annuals: a pulp sci-fi tale of space age warrior women, the Drahvins, in a ‘don’t judge by appearances’ parable, which would have had Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry, a man fond of morals writ large, screaming “FFS, THIS IS TOO OBVIOUS!” For a series that had been remarkably accomplished in terms of visual storytelling up to this point, Galaxy 4 has a lot of dull ‘radio’ speech, in which the small cast of characters discuss what they might or might not do, or what’s happening, what might happen and what has happened. Even by 1960s TV standards, it’s slow and static.
‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘MasterChef’ Specials in the Works as BBC Unveils New Shows to Mark Centenary

U.K. broadcaster the BBC turns 100 in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the corporation has unveiled a raft of special programming across genres and platforms under the banner BBC 100. The content will include the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, soccer via the Women’s Euros and the World Cup, and the Commonwealth Games. The BBC will also broadcast specials of its biggest shows around its 100th birthday, including “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Doctor Who,” “Top Gear,” “MasterChef,” “The Apprentice” and “Antiques Roadshow.” BBC Three will return as a broadcast channel with a focus on British drama with series including an adaptation of “Normal...
