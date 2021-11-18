Edgewell Personal Care Company Stock Gained 15% In One Week, What’s Next?

Western Digital stock (NASDAQ: WDC) is up more than 9% in just one month (21 trading days), completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 5%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 8.6% and 12%, respectively, thus having outperformed the market on both occasions. Western Digital reported strong Q1 2021 earnings at the end of October (Western Digital’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping to $5.05 billion from $3.92 billion in Q1 ’20, driven by a $700 million rise in HDD sales, now standing at par with Flash sales (which rose $400 million to $2.5 billion). With COGS and other operating expenses in check, operating income rose 11x from $70 million in Q1 ’20 to $778 million in Q1 ’21. A drop in the effective tax rate further benefited WDC, driving EPS from -$0.20 to $1.97 over this period.

