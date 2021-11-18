ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Latest from the Twittersphere: stock indexes to track most-hyped companies

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – What’s the value of being Twitter-famous? Two new stock indexes created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Twitter will unravel the mystery on Thursday, measuring the performance of the buzziest companies for investors with an eye on social media influence. Twitter has long played a central role...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
wibqam.com

Oil and euro slip, markets on edge over COVID-19 curbs in Europe

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stocks made a soft start to the week on Monday while oil and the euro were under pressure, as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard. Oil futures skidded about 1% at...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Amazon Com Inc#Stock Indices#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co And#Meta Platforms Inc
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Rivian or Every Other EV Stock?

The electric vehicle industry is red-hot. While investing in a basket of names is a safer approach, sometimes it could pay off to take more risk. This basket of eight stocks exposes a portfolio to plenty of upside. Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering (IPO) threw lighter fluid on the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy