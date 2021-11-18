9-year-old hospitalized; Mother jailed after crash near Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was arrested after a crash in southern Davidson County sent her daughter to the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to an arrest warrant, officers responded to a vehicular crash after Kristen Cade, 27, hit two concrete walls on Battle Road. When police arrived, officers said Cade was slurring her speech and smelled of alcohol.

Inside the vehicle, authorities said Cade’s nine-year-old daughter was found in the back seat. She was not in a car seat or booster. The child was taken to TriStar Centennial Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, including bruising to her stomach and neck and blood in her urine. Metro police said officers heard the girl say, “I told you to stop drinking mom.”

A warrant states the officers also found three Trulys, three White Claws and a Four Loko in the car. Cade admitted to drinking two Hurricane beers.

She was released from jail early Wednesday morning.

