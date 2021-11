Sure, World of Warships and the Warhammer 40K universe have collaborated before, but those were Imperium or Chaos battleships. What the game was truly missing was some WAAAAGH! Thanks to another collab for the game, PC and console players can command the Orkish Ship Smasha in the most recent event. Or players could also command the humdrum Black Imperium Cross of Dorn if they have no taste. The event runs from now until November 19th on PC and between November 8th and December 6th on consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO