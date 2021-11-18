ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls 7,600 U.S. vehicles for potential air bag issue

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver’s...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CARS
CleanTechnica

The Race To Catch Tesla In Electric Vehicle Sales

Originally posted on EVANNEX. As the legacy automakers increase their commitment to electric vehicles, just about all the auto industry analysts expect that Tesla’s currently dominating market share will erode. However, this is a generalization that glosses over a certain amount of disagreement, and a whole lot of uncertainty. How...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Time for Electric Vehicle ETFs Instead of Rivian & Tesla?

RIVN - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) -- lately. Rivian Automotive, the electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon.com Inc. (. AMZN - Free Report) (which has 20% stake in the automaker) and Ford Motor went public on Nov 10, 2021 through a high-profile IPO. As many as 153 million shares were sold at an initial offering price of $78.00, valuing the company at $66.5 billion. The shares of Rivian jumped 48.3% since the debut.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Reuters
Autoblog

Tesla recalls Model S, X for faulty driver-side airbags

Tesla announced this week that it is recalling approximately 7,600 2021 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs to address a potentially faulty driver-side airbag that can be damaged during deployment, resulting in inadequate protection for the driver. "A torn airbag may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash,...
CARS
Reuters

Musk's potential Tesla stake sale follows share surge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Should Elon Musk decide to unload some of his stake in Tesla Inc, he will be capitalizing on a massive rally that has made the electric-vehicle maker one of the world’s most valuable companies. The Tesla chief asked his Twitter followers on Saturday if he should...
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla recall: what's happening?

Electric vehicle company Tesla has issued a recall order for more than 2,800 of its vehicles over an issue with their front suspension bolts, which could loosen and result in a dangerous loss of vehicle stability. The company’s recall affects Model 3 cars from the model years 2019, 2020, and...
BUSINESS
kbsi23.com

Recall Alert: playsets, power banks and utility vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Check your backyard, in case you have this recalled playset. The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children. Children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
wbrc.com

VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models. VW says in...
DETROIT, AL
wxxinews.org

An update on the state of electric vehicles in the U.S.

President Biden has a plan to accelerate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. If effective, his plan would result in 50 percent of all new vehicle purchases being EVs by 2030. A set of federal incentives would push toward that goal. According to research from Edmunds in August, EVs made up for 2.2 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S. That's up from 1.4 percent in the first half of 2020. We examine the state of electric vehicle with our guests:
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Toyota recalls more than 220k cars for brake issues

PLANO, Texas — Toyota issued a safety recall for approximately 227,400 Camry vehicles for model year 2018-2019. The recall is because the sedans can suddenly lose power assist in the brake system, The Associated Press reported. In a statement, Toyota said the issue is caused by some parts of the...
CARS
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
fox10phoenix.com

Amazon recalls over 15K mattresses over potential fire hazard

NEW YORK - Amazon is recalling more than 15,000 mattresses that officials say may pose a fire hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses "fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses." As a result, the company recalled the 15,300 units...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy