ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Quinn was linked to Broncos GM George Paton in 2015

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ep4o2_0d0XJS3B00

How’s this for a Throwback Thursday?

Back when Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was serving as the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, then-head coach candidate Dan Quinn had “a strong interest” in joining forces with Paton, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio.

Paton, waiting for the perfect opportunity (one he took with the Broncos in 2021), opted not to interview for either of the two GM openings in 2015.

Quinn went on to accept the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach position, a role he held through the 2020 season. Quinn is now serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, and he’s considered a potential head coach candidate for the 2022 hiring cycle.

Paton and Quinn do have a history together — they were on the same staff from 2005-2006 with the Miami Dolphins, holding director of pro personnel and defensive line coach roles, respectively.

Quinn’s deserve to work with Paton might be an interesting nugget to keep in mind if the Broncos decide to move on from Vic Fangio in the coming months.

Hat tip to Emmanuel Sackey (@esackey18) for resurfacing the old PFT article on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Matt Ryan Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Performance In Dallas

Last year Dan Quinn was fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. But Quinn quickly landed on his feet as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and Matt Ryan couldn’t be happier for him. Speaking to the...
NFL
atlanticcitynews.net

Updates: Things For Dan Quinn, Defense To Fix

5:02 p.m. - Dan Quinn isn't ready to "stroll down memory lane" this week. Next on the Cowboys' schedule is the Atlanta Falcons, where Quinn was head coach from 2015-2020 and won the NFC title in 2016. But the Cowboys' defensive coordinator is focused solely on correcting the defense's mistakes...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys’ Dan Quinn focused on fixing defense, not reunion with Atlanta Falcons

This was supposed to be old home week for two Dallas Cowboys coaches and two players. Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) was anticipated to be a time of remembrance and the appreciation of new beginnings for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker Keanu Neal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
WFAA

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn can prove growth since time as Atlanta head coach

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will always be appreciative of the opportunity that the Atlanta Falcons gave him. Owner Arthur Blank and general manager Thomas Dimitroff hired the Seattle Seahawks DC to be the franchise's 13th full-time head coach ahead of the 2015 season. Quinn was coming off a productive two seasons prior where the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 and came a yard away from repeating as champions in 2014.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons to face off against former head coach Dan Quinn and Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons, sitting at 4-4 and 7th in the NFC playoff picture, will travel to Arlington in a matchup against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Broncos. The Falcons recently welcomed Dante Fowler back to practice after activating him off the injured reserve, but there is no guarantee he plays Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has awesome quote about facing his former team

Dan Quinn will face his former team on Sunday for the first time since he was named defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, but the longtime coach is not exactly feeling nostalgic. Quinn was asked on Monday about the Cowboys’ upcoming game against the Falcons. The 51-year-old was the head...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Falcons#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Profootballtalk Com#Gm#The Atlanta Falcons#The Dallas Cowboys#Pft
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan: I think Dan Quinn has done a great job with Dallas’ defense

For six seasons, Matt Ryan was Dan Quinn’s quarterback and the duo had their share of success with the Falcons. But Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start with Atlanta last year and now he’ll coach against Ryan as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator on Sunday. Ryan was asked several questions...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dan Quinn has decisions to make and work to do

The Dallas Cowboys struggled in many different ways against the Denver Broncos, but there was one glaring issue in this game that was not really evident in prior weeks. With injuries to Brent Urban, Neville Gallimore, DeMarcus Lawrence, and a lingering ankle for Dorance Armstrong, the Broncos were able to run on the Cowboys, and get explosive plays that the Cowboys have not given up against the run.
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys must harness Dan Quinn’s superpower in his reunion with the Falcons

Dan Quinn sees superheroes everywhere. When the Cowboys defensive coordinator praises a player or coach, he often refers to that person’s greatest asset as his “superpower.” In recent months, Quinn publicly assigned consistency to coach Mike McCarthy and teaching acumen to defensive line coach Aden Durden. For rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, it was the ability to run and hit “like a you-know-what.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cowboys reward Dan Quinn after ultimate revenge win over Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t let Dan Quinn’s revenge win go to waste, honoring his efforts in the locker room postgame. The Falcons fired Quinn in October of 2020, and the Cowboys scooped him up as their defensive coordinator this offseason. Under Quinn’s leadership, the Cowboys defense has made major strides in the 2021 campaign, looking far better than their putrid effort in the 2020 season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dan Quinn: Good to have Falcons game over with

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said this week that he didn’t have any time for strolls down memory lane about his time in Atlanta because there was too much to fix after last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, but it was on the mind of his team after the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy