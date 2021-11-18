ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Matt Gaetz says he’s open to hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern

By Marlene Lenthang
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said he believes Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and he would consider hiring him as a congressional intern. “You know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country...

