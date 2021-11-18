ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trombone Shorty to perform at MoonPie Over Mobile on Dec. 31

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — New Orleans music group Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be the headline band as MoonPie Over Mobile on New Year’s Eve.

Event organizers made the announcement Wednesday in Mobile.

Trombone Shorty is “part Jimi Hendrix, part James Brown and all New Orleans,” Events Mobile Inc. said in its announcement.

““We believe he will electrify this city,” said Fred Richardson, honorary chairman of the event.

MoonPie Over Mobile features the descent of a large illuminated MoonPie from the RSA Trustmark building as the countdown to midnight happens Dec. 31, Al.com reported.

This year’s MoonPie drop will be a precursor to the return of Mardi Gras in Mobile, event co-chair Judi Gulledge said. It follows a year in which parades and indoor balls during the Carnival season were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

