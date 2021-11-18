ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Community Thanksgiving Dinner sign ups down ahead of Friday deadline

By James Ryan
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqJpp_0d0XIR8F00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is one week away and sign-ups are less than expected. Instead of the annual sit-down dinner, volunteers will be delivering meals to people’s doors.

Police investigating ‘deadly accident’ in central Topeka

Community Thanksgiving Foundation President David Braun said they anticipated cooking 4,000 meals, but less than 2,000 people have signed up.

“It could be a good thing,” Braun said. “People are getting out this year. It’s a little bit better because COVID is slowing down and it might mean that they are just getting together with their family and cooking meals. There are more organizations out this year doing things for Thanksgiving than there have been in years past.”

Those interested in getting a meal delivered should call the meal hotline at (785) 422-8280 before Friday at 4:00 p.m. Be sure to provide your name, address, zip code, and phone number as well as how many meals you are needing.

Along with the dinners, Braun said volunteers sign-ups are also falling behind this year.

“We’re a little short. I think it’s going to be about 400 volunteers for the entire week of and the day of Thanksgiving and we’re not halfway there yet,” Braun said. “It is a little concerning, but we know there is still plenty of time to sign up.

Although there will be no dinner service at Ag Hall, Braun said they will still need volunteers for prep work, cleaning, serving line for meals being delivered, and delivery drivers. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

All kitchen volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.  When signing up for a delivery slot, please only sign up for one person, even if there will be additional people in the vehicle.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall from November 22 through November 24 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Non-perishable items needed are canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Festival of Trees ready to ‘deck the halls’ in Fairlawn Plaza Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI is launching the Festival of Trees fundraiser in Fairlawn Plaza Monday. The non-profit supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital City. This year’s event features 50 trees, wreaths, and other decorations donated by individuals and groups in Topeka. Last year, SLI raised $110,000 through this fundraiser last year. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka Christmas tradition returns after being canceled last year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays event at the Topeka Performing Arts Center has been in the community for over 25 years. The volunteer-driven fundraiser raises money for the Youth Arts Education Program. Vendors from around Kansas bring balloon animals, face painting, and more to the arts center basement. Of course, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

The best holiday lights in Kansas: Where to find them

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive. We want to add to the list, too. So submit your go-to favorites by entering the Holiday […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Gingerbread Home for Holidays is back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for Holidays is back after cancelling last year because of the pandemic. Although the event is smaller this year, KSNT’s David George went out to help judge the contest. “There are still many activities for younger children and worth a visit for families this weekend,” George said. Gingerbread Homes […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Salvation Army begins Red Kettle campaign with Kickoff party

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka held their Red Kettle Kickoff party Friday evening in Yager Stadium on the Washburn University campus. “$260,000 dollars will bring food, shelter, a lot of needs the people are hoping to have.” Captain Christian Lopez, Topeka Salvation Army CEO. The Red Kettle Kickoff party included a performance […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Capper Foundation recognizes volunteers and donors at appreciation dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation recognized several individuals, organizations, businesses and volunteers for their dedication in supporting the mission of Capper Foundation at their Donor Appreciation Dinner Thursday evening at The Foundry Event Center, 400 S.W. 33rd St. “We have many volunteers, we have volunteers that work with children, work with adults, work on our […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Volunteers#Weather#Brown Sugar#Covid#Ag Hall
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka puts up new Christmas decorations for holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Downtown Topeka is getting ready for the holiday season. Crews are working hard to put up new Christmas decorations. “This year we put a really big focus on adding some Christmas enhancements to downtown,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said. This year, the new additions include brand new custom wreaths […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo Lights set to open Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has brought back a popular holiday tradition for the second year in a row. Beginning Nov. 19, guests can enjoy the Zoo Lights event, and stroll around the zoo, enjoying the lights, displays, festive activities and Santa Claus! Zoo Lights has become a destination creating lasting memories and a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kindness is spreading in this local school

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Robinson Middle School is celebrating American Education Week in a unique way. Their Mental Health Group decided to launch a Kindness Challenge on Monday, kicking things off with a video shown at an assembly. The Kindness Challenge is for both the students and the staff at the school. Activities include things like […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy