Community Thanksgiving Dinner sign ups down ahead of Friday deadline

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is one week away and sign-ups are less than expected. Instead of the annual sit-down dinner, volunteers will be delivering meals to people’s doors.

Community Thanksgiving Foundation President David Braun said they anticipated cooking 4,000 meals, but less than 2,000 people have signed up.

“It could be a good thing,” Braun said. “People are getting out this year. It’s a little bit better because COVID is slowing down and it might mean that they are just getting together with their family and cooking meals. There are more organizations out this year doing things for Thanksgiving than there have been in years past.”

Those interested in getting a meal delivered should call the meal hotline at (785) 422-8280 before Friday at 4:00 p.m. Be sure to provide your name, address, zip code, and phone number as well as how many meals you are needing.

Along with the dinners, Braun said volunteers sign-ups are also falling behind this year.

“We’re a little short. I think it’s going to be about 400 volunteers for the entire week of and the day of Thanksgiving and we’re not halfway there yet,” Braun said. “It is a little concerning, but we know there is still plenty of time to sign up. “

Although there will be no dinner service at Ag Hall, Braun said they will still need volunteers for prep work, cleaning, serving line for meals being delivered, and delivery drivers. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

All kitchen volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. When signing up for a delivery slot, please only sign up for one person, even if there will be additional people in the vehicle.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall from November 22 through November 24 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Non-perishable items needed are canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.