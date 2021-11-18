ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco Stock Could Test Resistance

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we look at the Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) weekly chart, we can see it has been stuck in a channel during the past week, without any notable...

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
Micron Technology Stock Breaks Above Resistance, Pushes Higher

Micron Technology was trading 8.13% higher at $83.28 late in the session. Shares look to have broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern and has been pushing higher since. The stock was pushing lower in the wedge pattern before the stock was able to break above...
Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
Why Cisco Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) fell 5.5% on Thursday after the company warned investors that supply chain challenges were weighing on its sales and profits. Cisco's revenue rose 8% year over year to $12.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, driven in part by 10% growth in its networks business and 46% growth in its internet for the future operations, which center on network innovations. That drove an 8% increase in the tech titan's adjusted earnings per share (EPS), to $0.82.
Cisco Systems Stock Falls After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Revenue Miss, Lackluster Guidance

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares dropped 8% on Thursday after the company reported a sales miss and issued disappointing guidance. Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS of 82 cents, slightly above the 80 cents analysts were expecting. However, first-quarter revenue of $12.9 billion missed consensus analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
Is It Too Late to Buy Cisco Systems Stock?

Cisco is struggling with near-term supply chain challenges. Those headwinds are throttling its revenue and gross margins. Its long-term guidance is intact, and the stock still looks affordable. Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock dropped 6% during after-hours trading on Nov. 17 after the networking giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue...
Applied Materials Could Move Towards Resistance

If we look at the Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) weekly chart, we can see it has been stuck in a channel during the past week, without any notable moves. On Nov. 18, AMAT announced its third-quarter earnings report, showing poor EPS and revenue forecasts. Later, it managed to close the day strongly in the green.
Cisco misses revenue targets and its stock slides

Cisco Systems Inc. endured a rough ride in after-hours trading today as its stock lost more than 6% of its value after the networking giant reported mixed first-quarter financial results and offered lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. Cisco reported a profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of...
Lucid, Tesla, Nvidia, Cisco: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes opened lower amid another set of earnings reports from retailers and technology firms. Here’s what we’re watching on Wednesday:. Lucid Group on Tuesday became the latest electric-vehicle startup to top automotive icon Ford Motor in market value. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday continued his selling spree,...
Dow drops nearly 200 points on losses for Cisco, Intel stocks

Dragged down by losses for shares of Cisco and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 191 points lower (-0.5%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Cisco's shares are down $4.75 (8.4%) while those of Intel have declined $1.15 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 39-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and American Express (AXP) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Cisco Systems Stock News and Forecast: CSCO drops in premarket on forecast concerns

CSCO stock down 7.1% in Thursday's premarket. Cisco beat on both EPS and revenue for fiscal Q1. CSCO fiscal Q2 guiance underwhelmed the market. Though Cisco Systems (CSCO) released slight earnings beats on Wednesday after the market closed, investors chose to focus on less than bullish projections by managment for the fiscal second quarter. CSCO sold down more than 6% in the afterhours market and is down about 7.2% at $52.69 in Thursday's premarket.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nvidia, Cisco Systems, Victoria's Secret and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nvidia — Shares of the chip stock gained about 3% in extended trading after issuing strong fourth quarter revenue guidance and beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Nvidia reported EPS of $1.17 per share, compared to estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $7.1 billion in revenue, more than the expected $6.83 billion.
Cisco Stock Slides as Supply Chain Issues Bruise Revenue Forecast

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) are down 8.4% at $52.02 this morning, following the industrial company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report. The firm posted profits of 82 cents per share, which just topped analysts’ estimates, while its revenue fell short of expectations. Cisco also shared a current-quarter revenue forecast that fell below expectations, as the company continues to buckle under the weight of supply chain shortages and delays.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Alibaba, JD.com, Cisco, Nvidia and More

Macy's (M) – Macy's surged 8% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, and raised its full-year outlook. Macy's earned an adjusted $1.23 per share for the quarter, well above the 31-cent consensus estimate, and the raised forecast is easing concern about holiday season inventory shortages.
