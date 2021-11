CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team aims for a 2-0 start on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Holly Cross inside Conte Forum. Boston College used a 25-9 surge midway through the second quarter to pull away from Holy Cross for an 86-60 victory in the season opener. Three players scored in double figures, with Taylor Soule pouring in 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Marnelle Garraud scored 13 points, while Cameron Swartz chipped in with 10. Makayla Dickens came off the bench to drop nine points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Twelve of 13 players scored, and seven of the players scored at least six points.

