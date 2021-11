COVID-19 robbed world-renowned food critic and gastronomic science professor Michele Crippa of his most important skill, his sense of taste. Now, in a small town outside of Milan, Italy, Crippa is using his own experience to help others afflicted by the same loss to smell again. Using memory to retrain the brain at his sensory workshop, people are regaining a sense they thought was gone forever. Crippa discusses how his methods can be used anywhere in the world to help those who have experienced the same devastation he did. Source by: Stringr.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO