Liberian Teen Returns Lost $50K, Rewarded With Scholarship From HBCU and Presidential Recognition

By Alexa Imani Spencer
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
After finding a lost satchel with $50,000 tucked inside, this Liberian teen did what some would not—he returned the funds. His honest gesture caught the attention of an HBCU in North Carolina and now he’s been offered a scholarship to attend the college. Emmanuel Tuloe, 18, was working as...

Black Enterprise

