Liberian Teen Returns Lost $50K, Rewarded With Scholarship From HBCU and Presidential Recognition

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.

9 HOURS AGO