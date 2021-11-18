Korean Film Train To Busan To Have An American Remake Titled Last Train To New York

This Hellbound review is based on the first three episodes of the Netflix series. It contains minor spoilers. We’re all going to die, but most of us don’t know when, how, or what will happen to us (if anything) after the inevitable event. This is a reality we all live with, and that much of modern life under capitalism actively encourages us to ignore. Hellbound, Netflix‘s six-part supernatural horror from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, asks: what happens when we are forced to face that reality, not only on a personal level but a societal one. It’s a particularly poignant premise in a world that has seen more than five million deaths from COVID in under two years, but it’s an inherently timeless one too, previously explored with similar intensity in standout series The Leftovers. Hellbound, which drops on Friday, does a superb job of exploring the difficult, topical question, often to horrifying results. In a week that will see the release of many much-anticipated shows—from Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop to Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time—Hellbound is the very best.

