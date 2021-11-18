ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean Film Train To Busan To Have An American Remake Titled Last Train To New York

By Bea Melisse Ibanez
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeon Sang Ho's Train To Busan is getting an American remake titled Last Train To New York. Domestic and international fans of the 2016 blockbuster Korean zombie film Train To Busan will be treated for an American version currently in the works. Deadline reported that the American remake of...

epicstream.com

