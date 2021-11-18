ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Opening Bell: Futures Rise As Europe Stocks Post New Records; Oil, Bitcoin Slide

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech stocks sell off pressuring regional markets. Oil plunged on prospects major countries may tap into reserves. After major US indices closed lower on Wednesday, futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were trading higher on Thursday as stocks in Europe extended a string of records on the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto stocks underperform as Bitcoin slides even after some solid earnings

Crypto-related stocks - primarily crypto miners - that recently posted earnings, signal mixed results, though it appears most are seeing increased costs hurting profitability as they continue ramping up crypto mining production, accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and buying equipment. The group includes miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 ETFs For Investors Who Think China Equities Will Gain After Biden-Xi 'Summit'

Long-term investors in Chinese shares have had a volatile year so far in 2021. The state’s heavy hand on technology, online education and real estate names meant significant pressure for those stocks. For instance, this is how several of the widely-followed Chinese shares have fared year-to-date (YTD). Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) -...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Australian shares slide as rising Europe Covid-19 cases caution investors

(Nov 22): Australian shares fell on Monday to their lowest in over a week, as energy stocks dropped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe stoked demand fears and hit risk appetite. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,357.4 by 0040 GMT. The energy index fell 2.1%, tracking...
WORLD
investing.com

Crypto.com Bullish Craze Keeps On, Analyst Sees More Trading Profit

Crypto.com Bullish Craze Keeps On, Analyst Sees More Trading Profit. Crypto.com moons to over +200% in the past 30 days. Crypto analyst sees a low time frame head and shoulders ahead. Crypto.com (CRO) continues to blow the crypto world with its aggressive position in recent times. In detail, CRO was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Opening Bell#Oil Bitcoin Slide#Chinese#Dow#S P#Nasdaq#Russell 2000#Global Financial Affairs#Stoxx#Pan European#Asian#Shanghai Composite
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.96%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Real Estate , Consumer Durables and Auto sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.96% to hit a new 1-month low, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 1.96%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin edges lower as Avalanche moves into top 10

Investing.com – Bitcoin edged lower on Monday morning after failing to make a clean break above $60,000 over the weekend, where the price peaked at $60,002. At pixel time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading around $57,200, down around 3% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, Bitcoin is down around 13%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates: JSE, Massmart, Brimstone

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) earlier unexpectedly increased its key interest rate and as rising coronavirus infections in Europe dampened investor sentiment. Real estate property stocks, Accelerate Property Fund (JO:APFJ), Emira Property Fund (JO:EMIJ) and Capital & Counties Properties...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 90 Pts; Auto Sector in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, starting the Thanksgiving week on a positive note ahead of the release of the minutes from the last Federal Reserve Meeting and a deluge of important economic data. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures rise to start the week

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, putting Wall Street indexes on course to post gains after Monday’s opening bell. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open. European...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Telecom Italia Soars After Approach

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, as M&A speculation helped to the market start the new week on a positive tone and shrug off the return of Covid-induced restrictions to the continent. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40...
STOCKS
investing.com

L3Harris' Elliott Wave Pattern Points To A 40% Drop

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), formed by the 2019 merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, is the sixth largest US defense contractor. The company is decently profitable and financially sound, which helps explain why the stock is hovering close to its all-time high. And indeed, L3Harris has been very generous to...
STOCKS
investing.com

China Easing Hints, Kotick Exit, Europe Covid Riots - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's central bank hints at a possible policy easing as the real estate crisis slows the economy. Europe protests violently against the reintroduction of lockdowns and the imposition of vaccine mandates. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick may be on the way out, and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), the pandemic bellwether stock par excellence, releases earnings after the close. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 22nd November.
WORLD
investing.com

UK pre-market stocks update – BHP Group, M&S, Hochschild Mining, IAG

Investing.com – At 07:30GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading higher by 0.4% at 7237. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3434, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8390. The US Dollar Index is up 0.2%. Today’s calendar highlights include UK CBI Industrial Trends Orders, US Existing Home Sales, Eurozone Consumer Confidence.
MARKETS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy