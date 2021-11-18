ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town appropriates $2.2 million in grant funding

By Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
MAXTON — Commissioners here took several fiscal actions Tuesday, one being accepting more than $300,000 in grant funds and another budgeting nearly $2 million for water infrastructure improvements.

The commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a budget ordinance mapping out what the money awarded from a Community Development Block Gran will be used for. A total of $1,999,299 was awarded to the town through the grant the town applied for about a year ago.

About $1.8 million of the funds will be used to replace and upgrade the town’s aging water infrastructure. The remaining funds will go toward planning and administrative cost, according to the budget ordinance approved.

The town was also awarded a $320,000 grant last week from the North Carolina Office of Resiliency and Recovery, according Angela Pitchford, Maxton’s town manager. Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Agreement Tuesday accepting the funds and all of the stipulations attached to it.

The town will use $211,760 to pay for a finance officer for the town. Money left over will go toward “other payroll obligations,” Pitchford said.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, was established by Gov. Roy Cooper in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to the Resiliency Program, the office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, strategic buyout, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance.

In other money matters, the commissioners approved several amendments to the town’s budget.

After awarding the task to Lumber River Council of Governments, the commissioners agreed to pay $15,000 to the Council to update the town’s zoning ordinances and make it consistent with the newly revised section 160D of the North Carolina’s General Statute. The LRCOG will be paid another $20,000 to help the town develop a comprehensive plan that will map out future land use plans for the town of Maxton.

Commissioners also amended the budget to pay the cost of entering into a interlocal agreement with Robeson County’s 911 Center to provide E-911 services to the town’s residents. Entering into the agreement will cost the town $31,650, which is $15 per resident in Maxton.

The commissioners voted to spend $4,600 to pays Earls Electrical to replace outlets at the the Elizabeth Cole Park. Pitchford said that the park has been having issues with power outages and voltage.

With all of the spending approved Tuesday, commissioners decided to hold off on talks of purchasing new signage for the town.

“We just spent $66,000 for items that are not budgeted… It’s a lot of money to spend that we have not appropriated,” Mayor Paul Davis said.

Davis suggested the board revisit the matter during next year’s budget talks.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] and 910-416-5865.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

