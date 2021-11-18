Manolo Blahnik celebrates 50th anniversary with virtual exhibition

The modeling industry has, thankfully, been going through a lot of long-needed period of self-reflection and change over the past year. As such, Models.com has decided to follow suit and turn away from its Top Sexiest Models rankings. In a statement, Models.com editor-in-chief, Stephan Moskovic says that the term sexy has evolved beyond what the original inception of the list stood for. “In a world where what sexy encompasses is virtually limitless, more determined by individual viewpoints than markets, the culture the list was first created to track felt out of touch.” Models.com managing editor and industry veteran Betty Sze adds that the evolution of a one-sided vision of “sexy” to become more inclusive is one of the greatest advancements of the fashion industry. She says: “The Rankings have always reflected what is happening in the industry and the people on the Sexiest ranking typified the male gaze that drove what was considered ‘sexy.’” Going forward, Models.com will remove the Top Sexiest Models rankings from their official boards and instead track those clients in the Money List rankings. Read the full explainer post here.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO