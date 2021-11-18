ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State budget passage will assist fire station project

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG —When Gov. Roy Cooper signs the state budget, Scotland County will get some assistance to various projects.

During Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols addressed that Cooper did say earlier in the day he would be signing the budget.

“The senate and the house passed the budget over to the governor last night,” Nichols said. “The governor had a press conference (Tuesday) where he pledged he was going to sign the existing budget … there is $500,000 that is in the state budget for the I. E. Johnson community center which is something we’re a part of but most important our $920,000 for the North Fire Department is in there.”

Nichols added the city will now go out to bid for the fire station project and hopes with the increased funds the city will bring bids back to the council in January to begin moving forward.

The council also unanimously approved adopting a minority participation goal which will help with the building of the fire station during the meeting.

“This is really deals with the design-build construction project that we’re doing with the fire station,” Nichols said. “By doing this, we’ve had a minority participation goal that’s been addressed in our city procurement policy and purchasing manual for years we’ve just never held a public hearing to adopt it but it’s been something we’ve held true and it’s been in our policy for years. Since we’re looking at doing a design-build of the fire station we actually have to have a public hearing for this.”

The goal sets 10% of the total work of a project be a minority business. Nichols added the last design-build the city had done was the Honeycutt Center.

No one spoke during this public hearing.

Commonwealth Bridge

The Commonwealth Bridge could finally be torn down.

Council unanimously voted to fund a 20% match with the Divison of Federal Highways to demolish the bridge.

“This is something that has been in the making since I believe 2010,” Nichols said. “It’s been dilapidating more and more. We’ve worked with the Division of Federal Highways for a long time and there’s been a lot of money spent. This has been a project where the city paid 20% of that to get to a point to realize it’s too high of a cost to move forward … two weeks ago we got a notice from the state and Federal Highway that they would move forward with demolition.”

The bridge goes between the city of Laurinburg and East Laurinburg but has not been used for traffic in years, creating a liability.

Nichols shared that the city got an estimate of the cost for the city $39,000 for a total.

“Construction is still up in the air and comparing that $39,000 where we don’t have a bridge and we don’t have a liability anymore compared to the $116,000 that we were gonna have to pay back the 80% to the federal highways is a win for the city,” Nichols said. “This is the fourth city manager that has dealt with this project so we’re hoping that we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

