Fans react to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split: ‘I don’t believe in love anymore’

By Elaine McCallig
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have officially split up.

Cabello, 24, and Mendes, 23, announced the end of their two-year relationship on Instagram last night.

Despite ending their relationship, the Havana and Treat You Better singers promised to remain “best friends”.

The pair’s statement said: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fans are devastated at the news, with many taking to social media to share their sadness:

Not everyone is quite so surprised, however, with some fans hinting that they saw it coming:

The news of their split comes on the same day as some speculated that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had made their relationship Instagram official.

