ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFrcb_0d0XHIOj00

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are going their separate ways after dating for two years.

They each posted a joint statement to their Instagram Stories about the breakup on Wednesday.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement said.

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," it continued.

Cabello and Mendes were first linked together in July 2019. The duo recently celebrated the Day of the Dead together.

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, also attended the Met Gala together in September and performed together at the Global Citizen Live concert in September.

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Camila Cabello's Post-Breakup Hair Is the Ultimate Power Move

Camila Cabello marked a new chapter of her life sans Shawn Mendes with a drastic hair transformation. Days after the pair announced their split, Camila debuted a post-breakup makeover on Instagram, and it was anything but ordinary. While most woman cut off some serious inches or color their hair lighter (or darker) following a breakup, Camila pulled the ultimate power move and dyed her brunette locks mint green — a look that basically screams, "new hair, don't care."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Revealed a Minty Fresh Post-Breakup Hair Transformation

Camila Cabello's latest transformation is straight out of the breakup handbook—and I mean that in the best way possible. The pop star, who recently announced the end of her two-year relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reappeared on Instagram to show off a minty-fresh new look. In the series of photos, her light green top is complimented by matching nails and, yes, a brand-new matching mint green color that's giving modern-day Cinderella.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#The Met Gala
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy