Macy's stocks it shelves and swings to third quarter profit

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers...

www.chron.com

