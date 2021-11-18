ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in farm poultry, OIE says

 4 days ago
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among farm poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak in the Bacs-Kiskun region led to the slaughter of over 38,000 ducks on one farm, as well as around 500 geese on a second farm, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from the Hungarian authorities.

BBC

Bird flu: HN51 outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed

An outbreak of bird flu in North Yorkshire has been confirmed. The H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks, has been confirmed at a premises near Thirsk. Temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and 6.2 miles (10km) have been put in place around the affected...
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Bird flu cases reported in Europe and Asia, raising alert for global poultry industry

Bird flu infections appear to be on the rise, alerting the poultry industry and raising concerns about the pandemic potential of the virus, health organizations say. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2014 — when the first bird flu infection in a person was detected in China — 51 infections of the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza have been reported, including 21 during 2021 alone as of Oct. 29.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

PARIS, Nov 15 – Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put...
WORLD
Reuters

Norway suspects bird flu found at second farm

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway reported on Tuesday a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a second farm, just days after the country’s first confirmed case led to a cull of some 7,000 poultry. The two farms are neighbours in the Rogaland county of south-west Norway, a key...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Avian influenza diagnosed at Dutch poultry farm in Tzum

Avian influenza was diagnosed on a broiler poultry farm in Tzum in the province of Friesland in the Netherlands Sunday evening. Government authorities believe it was a highly pathogenic variant. To prevent the virus from spreading, the approximately 122,500 broilers are being culled. Clearance is being carried out by the...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu

Belgium ordered its poultry into lockdown from Monday after detecting a case of bird flu in a wild duck, extending avian quarantine measures already in place in neighbouring countries. Authorities are attempting to prevent farm birds coming into contact with wild migratory ones to prevent the H5N1 virus from spreading.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu prevention zone to be introduced in NI

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is to be introduced in Northern Ireland from midnight on 17 November, the agriculture minister Edwin Poots has announced. Mr Poots said the AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. It follows "multiple detections" of the H5N1...
PETS
Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 39,000 ducks in Cloppenburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. The birds will be slaughtered.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

H5N1 hits turkey, broiler farms in Poland

The European Union's largest poultry producer has been hit with several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 Avian influenza outbreaks at poultry farms totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) reported on Monday. Four of the five outbreaks were at fattening turkey farms, and one was at...
AGRICULTURE
healththoroughfare.com

New Bird Flu Outbreaks Affects Over Half a Million Poultry

Bird flu is well-known as lethal to poultry, but it can also lead to such an outcome for humans. The H5N1 avian flu remains highly contagious, and RT.com now tells us about several outbreaks in Poland and one in England. The bird flu outbreaks from Poland have already affected more...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totalling 650,000 poultry

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Poland is the European Union's largest poultry producer. Five outbreaks, of which four were at...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu outbreak at poultry unit near Alcester will lead to cull

All birds at a poultry unit are to be culled after a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu was identified. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said avian influenza H5N1 had been found in a unit near Alcester, Warwickshire, on Sunday. A 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

