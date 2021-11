CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that it will ship gold laden activated carbon to its Idaho refining partner by December 1st 2021. The gold will be sold at a 1.5% discount to spot at the time of smelting. The company recently replaced a deep well submersible pump at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX in preparation for RC drilling. This drilling will be done under N43-101 rules to help support managements belief of a 1,000,000 oz plus Au reserve.

