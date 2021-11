The Niles Police Department is investigating two crimes that occurred within a day of each other at the Shell station on South Eleventh Street. It says a vehicle was stolen from the gas station around 9 p.m. last Wednesday when the vehicle’s driver left it running and unlocked at one of the pumps. The suspect is described as a Black male, at least six feet tall and with a thin build and some facial hair. Police have not described the stolen vehicle, but remind everyone not to leave their vehicles unlocked and running. One day after the vehicle theft, the Shell station was robbed around 9:30 p.m. Although the suspect flashed a gun, no one was hurt. The suspect in that incident is described as a Black male who was wearing a black mask. He was able to run off with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information on either crime is asked to contact the Niles Police Department.

NILES, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO