California homebuilder enters Phoenix market with big plans

Community Hospital Long Beach (Calif.) is shutting down its emergency department earlier than planned because of staffing shortages, the hospital announced Nov. 16. The operator of Community Hospital Long Beach, MWN Community Hospital, announced Nov. 4 that the facility is ending acute medical services and closing its ED. At that time, the transition was expected to take several months. The hospital said Nov. 16 that it is accelerating the timeline and will close the ED to ambulances Nov. 17 and close it to walk-ins on Nov. 24.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO