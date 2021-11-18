ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Instadose Secures Another African JV Partner

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Instadose Pharma Corp. Announces that Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partnership in Cameroon Strengthening its Global Distribution Platform. CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) ('Instadose U.S.A.') is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp. ('Instadose Canada' or the 'Company'), has...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken: US Sees African Countries as Equal Partners

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday the United States sees African countries as equal partners as it seeks to bolster its influence on a continent that receives much of its foreign aid from U.S. rival China. "The United States firmly believes that it's time to stop treating Africa...
U.S. POLITICS
theloadstar.com

Maersk and Grindrod JV will merge South African container operations

Maersk has agreed to form a joint-venture with South African transport and finance conglomerate Grindrod, to manage their South African container operations. The proposed deal, with Maersk taking a 51% stake and Grindrod 49%, will see Grindrod Intermodal and its feeder shipping operation, Ocean Africa Container Lines, merge with Maersk’s Southern African ocean services.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Milestone for Instadose

Instadose Announces Import Permit for 2,125 kg of Medical Cannabis to North Macedonia. CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze, Inc.) ('InstadoseU.S.A.') is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp. (Canada) ('Instadose Canada') has secured an import permit (the 'Import Permit') from the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ('MALMED') for the shipment of 2,125 kg of medical cannabis out of Southern Africa (the 'Southern Africa Cannabis'). The Import Permit was issued on November 8, 2021 to Instadouz Farma Doo ('IDP Macedonia'), Instadose Canada's 50%-owned subsidiary in North Macedonia. 'This is the second import permit we have received in North Macedonia to ship medicinal cannabis out of Southern Africa', commented Grant F. Sanders, Chairman, Instadose Canada. 'This Import Permit demonstrates our continued ability to execute on the plan to establish our Global Distribution Platform', said Mr. Sanders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pv-magazine.com

Irish developer secured half the projects in latest South African renewables tender

Irish developer Mainstream Renewable Power has emerged as the dominant bidder in the latest clean energy procurement round staged in South Africa. The fifth round of the nation’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP), the results of which were announced on October 28, allocated 25 solar and wind power projects with a total generation capacity of 2,583 MW, and French renewables financial advisory Finergreen has reported Mainstream secured a dozen of them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#African Countries#Colombia#Europe#Instadose Pharma Corp#Instadose Canada#The Company#The Cameroon Jv Partner#Government Issued#The Cameroon Jv Agreement
Shore News Network

World Bank Group’s IFC partners with South African tech group to boost digital infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with South Africa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity and roll out fibre-optic cable on the continent, the groups said in a joint statement on Monday. The link-up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, formally Liquid Telecom,...
AMAZON
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pak petroleum dealers announce nation-wide strike on Nov 25

Karachi [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): A Pakistan petroleum dealers body has called a nationwide strike on November 25 to protest selling fuel at 'low-profit margins', according to local media. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) spokesperson confirmed that the strike will be held on November 25 and all the petrol...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mexus Prepares To Ship Additional Gold Laden Carbon

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that it will ship gold laden activated carbon to its Idaho refining partner by December 1st 2021. The gold will be sold at a 1.5% discount to spot at the time of smelting. The company recently replaced a deep well submersible pump at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX in preparation for RC drilling. This drilling will be done under N43-101 rules to help support managements belief of a 1,000,000 oz plus Au reserve.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Receives Multiple Six Figure New and Renewal Deals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed two new marquee deals. Snipp has signed a new deal with the Canadian...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India women's football team lands in Brazil for 4-nation International tournament

Manaus [Brazil], November 22 (ANI): The Indian women's national team on Monday landed in Brazil to play in a 4-nation International tournament. India will lock horns with Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela in their three matches, all of which are part of their preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.
SOCCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

China-ASEAN relations expand into comprehensive strategic partnership

Beijing [China], November 22 (ANI): The special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations re-enforces Beijing's expanding role in the ASEAN region. Though the China-ASEAN summit focuses on higher-end technology research including focus production on the COVID-19 vaccine, the strategic significance of the summit can't be undermined, reported...
CHINA
spectrumnews1.com

Ethiopia's economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s once rapidly growing economy is taking another hit tied to its yearlong war, with global clothing manufacturer PVH Corp. saying it is closing its facility there because of the “speed and volatility of the escalating situation.”. PVH, whose brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger,...
ECONOMY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans faced the stark warning Monday that they would be either "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid by the end of winter, while Austria returned to a partial lockdown as Europe battles a fourth wave of the pandemic. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy