Instadose Secures Another African JV Partner

Instadose Announces Import Permit for 2,125 kg of Medical Cannabis to North Macedonia. CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze, Inc.) ('InstadoseU.S.A.') is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp. (Canada) ('Instadose Canada') has secured an import permit (the 'Import Permit') from the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ('MALMED') for the shipment of 2,125 kg of medical cannabis out of Southern Africa (the 'Southern Africa Cannabis'). The Import Permit was issued on November 8, 2021 to Instadouz Farma Doo ('IDP Macedonia'), Instadose Canada's 50%-owned subsidiary in North Macedonia. 'This is the second import permit we have received in North Macedonia to ship medicinal cannabis out of Southern Africa', commented Grant F. Sanders, Chairman, Instadose Canada. 'This Import Permit demonstrates our continued ability to execute on the plan to establish our Global Distribution Platform', said Mr. Sanders.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO