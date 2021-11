Nanoprecise Sci Corp is doubling the deployment of its AI-based Predictive Maintenance Solution in Metal Sector Across Asia. The Asian Metal sector continues to see significant growth with rising industrial demand in the domestic markets and renewed focus on infrastructure in US and Europe. Asian metal manufacturers are set to boost their production capacities to align with this demand and their new strategic goals that align with sustainable manufacturing practices. With rising demand, it is essential to maintain the plant machinery in good condition so as to avoid any catastrophic impact on production and human lives.

