CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Start Accepting Bitcoin for CBD on Its E-Commerce Store

 4 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is going to begin accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment on its E-Commerce Store. CBD Life Sciences has been working diligently...

StageZero Life Sciences ARISTOTLE(R) Multi-Cancer Blood Test Now Available in Greater Toronto Area

First-ever mRNA multi-cancer panel simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood. TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that people throughout the Greater Toronto Area can now access the company's multi-cancer blood test ARISTOTLE®. Built on StageZero's proprietary mRNA technology, ARISTOTLE® is a next-generation test which simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CannazALL(TM) Announces Special Black Friday Sale on Two of Its Most Popular Hemp Derived CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is announcing its special Black Friday sale on two of its most popular hemp derived CBD products. The sale began November 18th and will run through the holiday weekend ending on the 30th at midnight EST. This very special sale will offer CannazALL™ CBD 250mg Peppermint Tincture and 25mg Elderberry CBD Gummies both for under the Companies Ambassador wholesale pricing.
DENVER, CO
Yeahka Invests RMB100 Million To Acquire 60% Stake In Qianqianhui To Expand its In-Store E-Commerce Service Solutions

Acquisition expected to accelerate Company’s exposure to local lifestyle services. Yeahka Limited a leading payment-based technology platform in China, announced that it has agreed to invest RMB100 million in Dingding Cultural Tourism (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. (the parent company of Qianqianhui, “Qianqianhui”) as registered capital and capital reserve of Qianqianhui. Following the acquisition, Yeahka will hold 60% of the enlarged share capital of Qianqianhui, and Qianqianhui will be integrated into Yeahka’s in-store e-commerce services solutions segment.
BUSINESS
Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Change of Company Name and TIDM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM:IRR), 'IronRidge' or the 'Company') confirms that further to the passing of the resolution at the AGM held by the Company on 18 November 2021, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has approved the Company's change of name to Atlantic Lithium Limited.
ECONOMY
Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
Pathfinder Ventures Strengthens Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the 'Corporation,' 'RV' or 'Pathfinder.') is pleased to announce two additions to its Advisory Board. The Company welcomes Shenoor Jadavji, Founder & President at Lotus Capital, and Randy Hendrickson, Founder & CEO of United Park Brokers. Shenoor...
BUSINESS
Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Board Adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range') has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan designed to provide its shareholders with full and fair value in the event of a possible takeover bid for its common shares. Adoption of this shareholder rights plan will be submitted for ratification by shareholders at a general meeting to be held by May 19, 2022, and is subject to regulatory acceptance.
BUSINESS
Snipp Interactive Receives Multiple Six Figure New and Renewal Deals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed two new marquee deals. Snipp has signed a new deal with the Canadian...
BUSINESS
Top Ethereum Whales Accumulating Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu and 7 Additional Altcoins: Report

Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
MARKETS

