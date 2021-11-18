ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Murchison Minerals Provides Exploration Update on the Ongoing PYC Drill Program at Its 100% - Owned HPM Project

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that to-date it has successfully completed seven drill holes totalling 1,599 metres of the currently ongoing drill program at the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan ('HPM') project located in Quebec. Thus...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at Keno Silver Project and $1.56 Million Warrant Exercise by Resource Investor Eric Sprott

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 exploration programs at the Company's 100%-owned Keno Silver project, adjoining Alexco Resource's high-grade silver mines in the Keno Hill silver district of Yukon, Canada. The multi-phase program consisted of Reverse Circulation ('RC') and diamond core drilling, Induced Polarization ('IP') geophysics, surface sampling, and district-wide stratigraphic and structural mapping across the 35-kilometer-wide district. The program, which began in June, was the Company's most extensive exploration campaign on the project to date, with 53 holes totalling nearly 6,200 meters ('m') along with 20.3 line-kilometers of deep-penetrating IP geophysical surveys.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Tusk Resources INC. Receives Permit for Phase II Diamond Drilling On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that a permit has been issued for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological team concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrants continued exploration on the property. The Phase II program will continue to test the promising results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access has been approved.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Board Adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range') has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan designed to provide its shareholders with full and fair value in the event of a possible takeover bid for its common shares. Adoption of this shareholder rights plan will be submitted for ratification by shareholders at a general meeting to be held by May 19, 2022, and is subject to regulatory acceptance.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Announces C$1.5M Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with Newmont to Purchase 100% of Miramar Northern Mining's Past Producing High-Grade Gold Con Mine, Yellowknife, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC ('Newmont FN') and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. ('MNML'), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'), which grants Gold Terra the option, upon meeting certain minimum requirements, to purchase MNML from Newmont FN (the 'Transaction'), which includes 100% of all the assets, mineral leases, Crown mineral claims, and surface rights comprising the Con Mine, as well as the areas immediately adjacent to the Con Mine, as shown in Exhibit A (the 'Con Mine Property').
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mineralization#Minerals#Hpm Project#Burlington#Murchison Minerals Ltd#Company#Lightfoot Geoscience
albuquerqueexpress.com

Magna Terra Intersects Broad Zones of Alteration at Rattling Brook, Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has intersected broad zones (up to 95 metres true thickness) of sulfide (pyrite (‘Py') and arsenopyrite ('Aspy')) mineralization and alteration within and adjacent to the Apsy Zone of the Rattling Brook Deposit (the 'Deposit') on its 100% owned Great Northern Project ('Great Northern'), located in western Newfoundland. The Apsy Zone and adjacent Apsy Feeder Zone were tested as part of a recently completed 10 drill hole (JA-21-124 to 133), 1,253 metre diamond drilling program designed to better define and expand upon the existing mineral resource at the Deposit (the 'Drill Program'). Sulfide mineralization and intense alteration of host granitic rocks are intimately associated with gold mineralization at the Deposit (Exhibit A and B) and have been intersected 150 metres northwest of the Deposit within a fault referred to as the Apsy Feeder Zone.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets - Kinsley Mountain Gold Project - Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce the completion of the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys and currently underway at its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Warrior Gold Completes Drilling at Goodfish-Kirana in Kirkland Lake, Intersects Visible Gold and Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Fall 2021 diamond drill program comprising 2,838 metres in eight holes (Table 1) on its Goodfish-Kirana property in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. The objective of the program was to drill-test the extension of the A Zone at depth and along strike. Warrior Gold is pleased to report that all holes intersected the A Zone structure (see Map 1). The Company anticipates receiving assay results in early 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vior Commences Initial 5,000m Drill Program at Its Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation'), (TSX-V:VIO, FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has begun its initial Phase 1 5,000-metre ('m') drill program at its promising high-grade Belleterre gold project ('Belleterre') in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, located 95 kilometeres ('km') south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Belleterre consists of 531 claims over 29,129 hectares (291.3 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package extending over a strike length of 37 km and includes the option to acquire 100% of the former high-grade producing Belleterre gold mine, which produced over 750,000 oz. at 10.73 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold and 95,000 oz at 1.37 g/t silver, between 1936 and 1959 (source: Sigeom MERN).
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Victory Targets Expansion of Its Smokey Lithium Drill Program from 4 to 15 Holes

Building Upon Extensive Exploration and Analysis the Company will Amend Its Existing Drill Permit Application. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is excited to announce that the Company's Exploration Team has expanded its plans for drilling its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada from 4 to 15 holes, and will be filing an amendment to its previously announced drill permit application.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. intersects broad zones of significant near surface gold mineralization at its Betty Ford target including 50m of 3.46 g/t gold and 48m of 1.17 g/t gold in maiden diamond drill program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program at the Betty Ford target on the Company’s wholly owned Betty property, west-central Yukon, Canada. The Betty property is located proximal to and approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Figures 1 & 1a). This work forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Explorer Expands Mineralized Footprint at Idaho Project, Plans to Drill Through Winter

November 19, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) "Today's results from Liberty Gold show the growth potential inherent in the providence of the gold mineralized system on the project area," noted a Haywood Securities report. Liberty Gold Corp.'s (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) reconnaissance and stepout drilling in the Rangefront Focus Area (RFA) at its Black...
IDAHO STATE
austinnews.net

Pelangio Exploration Drilling Extends Pokukrom West Mineralization At Manfo, Ghana

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide initial assay results from diamond drilling at the Pokukrom West deposit on its 100%-owned, Manfo project in Ghana. Highlights of Diamond Drilling at Pokukrom West, Manfo Project. Two...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Musk Metals Announces a Prospecting Follow Up on Lithium Anomalies in Till Defined During Phase Two of Its Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 12, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ('Musk Metals' or the 'Company') (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that follow up work on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration program on the 100% owned ‘'Elon Lithium Property'' (the ‘'Property''). The Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of the North American Lithium Project, formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium, which produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aston Bay Expands Land Package and Drill Program After Discovering SEDEX Style Mineralization at its Mountain Base Metals Project, Virginia, USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ('Aston Bay' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Mining Inc., is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploration agreement with a private landowner for another key parcel of land adjacent to the Company's Mountain Base Metals Project ('the Project') in Central Virginia. In addition, based on encouraging visual results, the company is expanding the ongoing diamond drill program at the Project from 1500 to 2,500 meters (see August 25, 2021, Aston Bay press release).
VIRGINIA STATE
kibskbov.com

Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project Begins

Located north of Bishop, between Tom’s Place and and Mammoth, the Inyo National Forest announces that work on the Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project is expected to begin next week. The Forest has received notification from the project proponent, KORE Mining, Ltd., of their intent to begin exploratory drilling as...
BISHOP, CA
StreetInsider.com

Kuya Silver Launches Second Drill Program at Silver Kings Project, Ontario

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 2,000+ m drill program at the Silver Kings Joint Venture ("Silver Kings JV"), which is part of the Company's larger Silver Kings Project, located in the historical Cobalt silver mining camp in Northeastern Ontario. This drill program is designed to test for high-grade silver-cobalt veins at depth based on 2021 field mapping and portable XRF (pXRF) analyses, soil sampling, and LiDAR lineament analysis, taking into consideration historical work and data. The drilling is fully permitted and is being planned to intercept target structures, along plunge of mineralization, within 100 vertical meters of the Nipissing Diabase contacts in the historically named Productive Zone. Kuya has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the holdings of Electra Battery Materials Corporation ("Electra", formerly known as First Cobalt Corp.) in the joint venture area, as previously announced (see Kuya press releases dated March 1, 2021, and September 2, 2021).
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Golden Minerals Drills 20m Grading 8.2 g/t Au at Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine and Completes 2021 Drill Programs

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce final assay results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. This...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Battery Mineral Resources Cobalt Exploration Update: Follow-Up Drilling to Commence at the Fabre West Prospect, Quebec

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces the commencement of phase 2 diamond drilling at the Fabre West prospect. The current program of 1,500 meters ("m") will follow-up earlier successful cobalt-silver mineralized intercepts and test the southwest extension of a coincident geophysical anomaly.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Gold Explorer's Drill Results Confirm New Significant Mineralized Structures at Yukon Property

November 12, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Diamond drilling results from White Gold Corp.'s Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets demonstrate significant potential to increase the global resource from 1.5 Moz Au to over 2 Moz Au at the company's Golden Saddle/Arc property. Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. commented in a research note that it has a "Buy" rating for White Gold and that a re-rating for the firm's shares is likely should it reach the 2 Moz mark.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy