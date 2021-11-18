Murchison Minerals Provides Exploration Update on the Ongoing PYC Drill Program at Its 100% - Owned HPM Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 2,000+ m drill program at the Silver Kings Joint Venture ("Silver Kings JV"), which is part of the Company's larger Silver Kings Project, located in the historical Cobalt silver mining camp in Northeastern Ontario. This drill program is designed to test for high-grade silver-cobalt veins at depth based on 2021 field mapping and portable XRF (pXRF) analyses, soil sampling, and LiDAR lineament analysis, taking into consideration historical work and data. The drilling is fully permitted and is being planned to intercept target structures, along plunge of mineralization, within 100 vertical meters of the Nipissing Diabase contacts in the historically named Productive Zone. Kuya has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the holdings of Electra Battery Materials Corporation ("Electra", formerly known as First Cobalt Corp.) in the joint venture area, as previously announced (see Kuya press releases dated March 1, 2021, and September 2, 2021).

