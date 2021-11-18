ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxurious Splendor-Inspired Holiday Lines

By Kalina Nedelcheva
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarden of Splendor (le Jardin des Splendeurs) is the name that clé de peau gave to its magnificent 2021 holiday collection. The brand has made some of its most impactful products available in meticulously...

Streetwear-Inspired Luxury Jewelry

New York-based streetwear label Supreme has announced the launch of the Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collection, marking yet another high-profile collaboration for the brand, which just last week released a new drop with the fashion label COMME des GARCONS. The new jewelry collection draws inspiration from Tiffany's 1969 Return...
These Thanksgiving-Day Inspired Makeup Looks Will Have You Winning The Holiday

Everyone seems to have their own family traditions, so why not include little a Thanksgiving makeup in yours this year? Thanksgiving is a perfect occasion to go all out with color and glitter, from keeping it casual at Friendsgiving to eating with the entire family. Since everyone’s interpretation of the event differs, there’s a lot of leeways in regards to Thanksgiving beauty ideas, but a nice thing to begin is with warm tones that reflect the changing leaves—or are influenced by Thanksgiving classics like cranberry sauce and squash. Our favorite looks incorporate autumn cosmetic trends like kitten eyeliner and bright lips, but we have looked for each and every style and occasion. Scroll down for the greatest Thanksgiving makeup concepts to try this year, and prepare to shine.
Songstress-Inspired Holiday Menus

This holiday season, McDonald's has teamed up with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, to create a special Mariah Menu. The Mariah Menu is set to launch nationwide on December 13, 2021, and will feature 12 days of tempting holiday deals. From soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies to a Big Mac, the Mariah Menu will feature a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase. The only catch is that the daily deals are only available through the McDonald's app, which means you'll need to download the app in order to get in on all the specially curated holiday offers.
Four Red Carpet-Inspired Hair and Makeup Trends for the Holidays

NEW HOLLYWOOD ‘DOS ‘Tis the season to take glam hair cues from iconic silver screen stars. At the Met Gala, Yara Shahidi’s loose curls channeled Josephine Baker, while Billie Eilish’s volumized bob nodded to Marilyn Monroe. The retro waves on Eiza González at the Met Gala and Amanda Seyfried’s Oscar updo — both created by hairstylist Renato Campora — were inspired, respectively, by Ava Gardner and Marion Davies. To create soft waves, Campora preps each section of hair with Schwarzkopf Osis + Grip mousse before rolling with T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers. After 30 minutes, he removes the rollers, brushes curls, adds a part...
Ariana Grande on Her New Makeup Line R.e.m. Beauty, From Her Favorite Product to Her Space-Age Inspirations

You might have heard the whispers that Ariana Grande (or Ari, as she’s known to her legions of doting fans) was preparing to launch her own beauty line. In fact, you might be one of the cool 906,000 followers (and counting) that the @r.e.m.beauty Instagram page has accumulated over the past few months, as teasers drop left, right and center. Having had a first look at the new products (available to buy on Friday 12 November at 9 a.m. ET on the brand’s website), as demonstrated by Grande herself, Vogue can now confirm that you’re in for a treat.
Vera Bradley Designs Snoopy-Inspired Holiday Collection

Show your love for America's favorite beagle with sleepwear, tote bags, and more!. Calling all Peanuts fans: Vera Bradley just released a collection inspired by Snoopy. The lifestyle brand, known for its patterned purses, has delved into the world of Charles Schulz's comic strip with bags, apparel, home goods, and more for the holiday season. If you thought streaming A Charlie Brown Christmas was enough to satiate your childhood nostalgia this year, just wait until you see what's in this line!
Get Inspired By These Scandi-Style Holiday Decorating Ideas

When it comes to winter holidays, it’s hard to top the pristine, snowy perfection of Scandinavian celebrations. They not only manage to exemplify the cosy Danish concept of hygge (think plenty of candlelight, natural embellishments and piles of wool throws) but they embrace a low-key, low-stress approach in a busy time.
Gorgeous Gingerbread Houses to Inspire Your Holiday Baking

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Decorating gingerbread houses was one of my favorite Christmas traditions as a kid. And since I plan on spending a lot of time inside this winter to avoid the snow and ice, I'm planning to bring the activity back—hopefully with improved decorating skills this time. If decorating these sugary houses is one of the holiday traditions you plan to start with your family this season (or if your kids got hooked on these edible creations after decorating Halloween cookie houses), it's time to grab a gingerbread kit ($10, Target) and start decorating. Or, mix up a batch of gingerbread cookie dough and use our easy tutorial and printable template to assemble your house.
Tour of Trees Provides Holiday Inspiration

Trinity Falls in McKinney, Texas is home to over 1,700 families and growing! Find out why so many families call this community home and get in the holiday spirit this year by attending the opening of their newest phase, Heritage Crest, while exploring beautiful model homes accented with holiday-themed Christmas trees to celebrate the season.
Jamba wants to help inspire our holiday gift giving

Are you looking for some gifting inspiration for the holidays? Well, Jamba wants to help us with some swag and the cutest gift cards of the season. We all know that when it comes to Jamba, they always bring the freshness and quality, especially as our go-to for smoothies. (In fact, this is what summer fun is made of!) But for the holidays, its about more than the smoothies and treats – it’s about the swag!
Dunkin’ drops its TikTok-inspired holiday merch collection

Dunkin’s much-awaited merch store is back with an all-new collection of limited-edition apparel and accessories in time for the holiday season. Inspired by the wildly popular #TellMeWithoutTellingMe TikTok trend, Dunkin’s 2021 holiday merch collection allows fans to tell the world they love Dunkin’ without actually saying it. Now available on...
This home’s sculptural, luxurious minimalism is inspired by water

Luxurious minimalism meets sculptural ambition in this newly designed house in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Australia. Horizon Flinders is piece of modern residential architecture created by Australian studio BH Architects with interiors immaculately composed by design expert Mim Design. The result? A space filled with quality materials, serene tones and minimalist architecture that elevates the design into a truly bespoke abode. Add to this a series of far-reaching, striking landscape views, and what we have is a bad case of house envy.
Symphony Splendor Holiday House Tour Gives a Glimpse of the Gilded Age

Have you ever wanted to experience a traditional Victorian Christmas? Or wanted to go back in time and see the warm glow of extravagantly decorated estates as they sit in anticipation of snow and family gatherings?. Well, you’re in luck because this fantasy comes to life with the Symphony Splendor...
BTS’ Airport Style Is Our Holiday Travel Outfit Inspiration

They definitely know the power of a good coat. Autumn is undoubtedly in full swing, and with a packed schedule like BTS, they definitely know how to dress for the dropping temperature. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the K-pop boy group flew out to Los Angeles for their scheduled activities in the States.
Movie-Inspired Clothing Lines

William Murray Golf's latest collection is an eye-catching lineup of movie-inspired clothing. Inspired by the iconic movie The Royal Tenenbaums, the new collection is titled 'The Royal Holidays,' and it weaves festivity into shirts, blazers, and sports jackets. With eye-catching patterns and fashionable designs placed on leisurewear, The Royal Holidays collection transforms traditional men's holiday styles.
8 Vegan Luxury Skincare Lines For a Cruelty-Free Glow Up

Skincare is important, and so are the ingredients we put on our face. Luckily, brands have been increasingly conscious of customers' needs and desires for healthier lines, making transparent efforts to create products that are better for you and for the environment. Vegan skincare is free of animal products, can...
